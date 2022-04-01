Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $248.95 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

