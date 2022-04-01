Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 25,468 shares.The stock last traded at $57.21 and had previously closed at $57.20.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BAMR)
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
