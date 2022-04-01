Brokers Set Expectations for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

GNTY opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,613,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

