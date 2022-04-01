Brokers Issue Forecasts for German American Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of German American Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,175 shares of company stock worth $302,451. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 117.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth $487,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

