Brokerages Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price at $39.80

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRCT. Zacks Investment Research raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.24. 6,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,231. The company has a quick ratio of 19.27, a current ratio of 20.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $47.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

