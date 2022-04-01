Brokerages Set PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Target Price at $39.78

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTR. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetroChina in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

PTR opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

