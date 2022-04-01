Brokerages Set Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Target Price at $32.20

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

HLMAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC downgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.20 price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Halma stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862. Halma has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

