Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target at $50.55

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($47.25) to €35.00 ($38.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($41.76) to €36.00 ($39.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($103.30) to €87.00 ($95.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($61.48) to €60.25 ($66.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($46.48) to €34.50 ($37.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of FSNUY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,746. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

