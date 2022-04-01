Brokerages Set ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Price Target at $8.18

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.04. 6,981,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,560. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

