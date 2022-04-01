Brokerages Expect SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) to post $342.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SouthState’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $337.50 million. SouthState posted sales of $358.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.34.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after purchasing an additional 817,881 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,840,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of SouthState by 61.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $81.15. 22,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,846. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

