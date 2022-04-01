Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.06. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LNN stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.71. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,584. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.11 and a 200 day moving average of $146.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at $13,373,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.