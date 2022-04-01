Brokerages Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Post $2.14 EPS

Analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) to announce $2.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. Cimpress posted earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 64,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,850. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $122.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cimpress by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress (Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.