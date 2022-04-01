Brokerages Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 70.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDXC. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.52. 5,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,581. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 147,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ChromaDex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.