Brokerages Anticipate RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). RVL Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RVL Pharmaceuticals.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVLP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,774. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $105.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

