Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.88. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $8.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

NTRS traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $115.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.35. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

