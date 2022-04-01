Brokerages Anticipate Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. Mandiant posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. Mandiant’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

MNDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mandiant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Mandiant by 712.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mandiant stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

