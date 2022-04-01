Brokerages Anticipate a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will post sales of $143.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $142.34 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $796.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AKA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 3,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

