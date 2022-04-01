Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.58.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.77. 24,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.