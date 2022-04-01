British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTLCY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.60) to GBX 640 ($8.38) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.89 on Monday. British Land has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

