Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249 over the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,115,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,261,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Brinker International by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,035,000 after buying an additional 353,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EAT traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. 26,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,724. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $73.98.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

