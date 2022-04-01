Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Up 41.8% in March

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 987,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 50.45%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73,583 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

