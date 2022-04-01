Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BREE. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 115.25 ($1.51).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 82.04 ($1.07) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.18. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.