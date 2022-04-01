Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BRZE opened at $41.47 on Friday. Braze has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.34.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $2,953,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $5,490,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

