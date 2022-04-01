Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.69.

Get Braze alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $41.47 on Thursday. Braze has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.