Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $149.77 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 843,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,318 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $149,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.