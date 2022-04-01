Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the February 28th total of 759,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
