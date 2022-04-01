BOX (NYSE:BOX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.55.

BOX opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. BOX has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in BOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in BOX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in BOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

