Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Walt Disney stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

