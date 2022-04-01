BonusCloud One Day Trading Volume Tops $748.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $748.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00037208 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00108392 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,207,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

