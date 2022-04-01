Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives C$6.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNE. Raymond James raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$290,833.19.

Shares of BNE traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.62. 211,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,214. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.16. The firm has a market cap of C$441.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$79.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 1.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

