BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.
DSM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,556. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.