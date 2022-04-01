BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.08 and last traded at C$28.10. Approximately 17,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 27,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th.

