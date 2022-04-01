Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 1,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 34,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.
