Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $9.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blend Labs traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 38120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

