Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Blend Labs updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 502.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,865 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blend Labs by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Blend Labs by 732.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $959,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

