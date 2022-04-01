Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Truist Financial

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of BLND opened at $5.70 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,919,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.