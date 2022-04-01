Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 13,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.44. 93,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average is $127.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

