BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after buying an additional 176,629 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $93,657,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $7.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $771.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $755.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $849.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

