Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $95.73 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $159.11 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $95.73 or 0.00209632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,666.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.32 or 0.00850332 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020361 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,019,845 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

