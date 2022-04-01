Bitcoin Confidential Achieves Market Cap of $202,479.66 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $202,479.66 and $2,011.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012659 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.61 or 0.00235778 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000103 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

