Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 135,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Birks Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Birks Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 37,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,251. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

