BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $260,634.56 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick bought 47,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $260,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick bought 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick bought 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick bought 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $108,056.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick bought 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $12,598.50.

OTCMKTS BRTX opened at $5.23 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.