BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.74 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,258. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BioNTech by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BioNTech by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

