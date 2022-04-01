BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NYSEMKT:PHGE opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $55.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHGE. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in BiomX in the third quarter valued at $6,528,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiomX during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BiomX by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

