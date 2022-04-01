Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biocept has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

BIOC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,946. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.12. Biocept has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Biocept by 177,825.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 177,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

