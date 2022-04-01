BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BigBear.ai in a research note issued on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.00).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

BigBear.ai stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,142,000.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

