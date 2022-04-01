Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Short Interest Update

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSKYU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 62,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares during the period.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSKYU opened at $9.81 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.