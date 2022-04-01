Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $97.95

Shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.95 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 102.56 ($1.34). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.30), with a volume of 2,131 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.66.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

