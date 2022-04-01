Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 96,150 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,029,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $954,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.36. The company has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

