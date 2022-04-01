Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 64,505 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,603,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.87. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

